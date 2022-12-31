See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Maria Sado, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Sado, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Maria Sado works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capsule Endoscopy Services Inc.
    9499 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 228-5477

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 31, 2022
I’ve been seeing Maria Sado for about 3 years & am grateful for her expertise in helping me manage my severe asthma. I appreciate that she listens to my concerns & feel that we work together in managing my health.
Christa — Dec 31, 2022
Photo: Maria Sado, FNP-BC
About Maria Sado, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104339225
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Maria Sado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Maria Sado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Maria Sado works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Maria Sado’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Maria Sado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Sado.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Sado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Sado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

