Maria Luna Sabanico accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Luna Sabanico, ACNP
Overview
Maria Luna Sabanico, ACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4205 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 293-6700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maria Luna Sabanico?
About Maria Luna Sabanico, ACNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821642810
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Luna Sabanico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Luna Sabanico has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Luna Sabanico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Luna Sabanico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Luna Sabanico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.