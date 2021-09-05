See All Nurse Midwives in Cold Spring, NY
Maria Rosato Nierenberg, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Maria Rosato Nierenberg, CNM

Midwifery
2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Rosato Nierenberg, CNM is a Midwife in Cold Spring, NY. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Maria Rosato Nierenberg works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring in Cold Spring, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley OBGYN Cold Spring
    1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 528-7664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth
Obstetric Procedures
Birth
Obstetric Procedures

Treatment frequency



Birth Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Birth
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Maria Rosato Nierenberg, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871679605
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Lehman College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Rosato Nierenberg, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Rosato Nierenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Rosato Nierenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Rosato Nierenberg works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring in Cold Spring, NY. View the full address on Maria Rosato Nierenberg’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Maria Rosato Nierenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Rosato Nierenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Rosato Nierenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Rosato Nierenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

