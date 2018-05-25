See All Nurse Practitioners in Delray Beach, FL
Maria Reyes, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (7)
Overview

Maria Reyes, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL. 

Maria Reyes works at Personal Physician Care PA in Delray Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Personal Physician Care
    4800 Linton Blvd Ste F107, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-5660
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 25, 2018
    She was an MD in Cuba. Very professional. Very thorough. Highly recommend
    Michael S in Croton on Hudson, NY — May 25, 2018
    About Maria Reyes, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447580824
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Maria Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Reyes works at Personal Physician Care PA in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Maria Reyes’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Maria Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

