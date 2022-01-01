See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Carina Reyes, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carina Reyes, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Carina Reyes works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada-Pavilion in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada-Pavilion
    800 N Gibson Rd Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    56 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Carina Reyes, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124554472
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carina Reyes, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carina Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carina Reyes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Carina Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carina Reyes works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada-Pavilion in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Carina Reyes’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carina Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carina Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carina Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carina Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

