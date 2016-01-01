Maria Reyes, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Reyes, NP
Overview
Maria Reyes, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2208 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 475-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Maria Reyes, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Tagalog
- 1114193620
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada
Frequently Asked Questions
