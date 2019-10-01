Dr. Maria Rayias, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Rayias, PHD
Overview
Dr. Maria Rayias, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Christiana, DE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 200 Christiana Vlg Prof Ctr, Christiana, DE 19702 Directions (302) 368-1100
- 2 197 Possum Park Rd, Newark, DE 19711 Directions (302) 368-1100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rayias?
Dr Rayias is a compassionate and educated therapist that is wonderful with both adults and children. We love her and recommend her to anyone who needs excellent therapy.
About Dr. Maria Rayias, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Greek
- 1922111509
Education & Certifications
- University of Delaware
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayias speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.