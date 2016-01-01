Maria Porras accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Porras, LMHC
Overview
Maria Porras, LMHC is a Psychologist in Miami Lakes, FL.
Maria Porras works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Institute for Family Therapy6175 NW 153rd St Ste 404, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 558-7400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maria Porras?
About Maria Porras, LMHC
- Psychology
- English
- 1265535314
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Porras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Porras works at
Maria Porras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Porras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Porras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Porras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.