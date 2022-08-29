Maria Phillips, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Phillips, FNP-C
Overview
Maria Phillips, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Old Dominion University | Walden University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Locations
Internal Medicine1802 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 283-3780
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Maria Phillips is very thorough and conscientious. She takes time for me, pays attention to my concerns and remembers what I have told her. Her advice is always good.
About Maria Phillips, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669007282
Education & Certifications
- Old Dominion University | Walden University
Maria Phillips accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
