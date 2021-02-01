Maria Petta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Petta, PA-C
Maria Petta, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Weston, FL.
Maria Petta works at
Weston2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5290
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent. Maria is very kind and competent and gives 150% to her patients. A large hospital like the Cleveland Clinic depends on persons like Maria to make patients feel at home. Maria has attended to me on various occasions, always with the same professionalism.
About Maria Petta, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1154334704
Maria Petta accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Petta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Maria Petta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Petta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Petta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Petta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.