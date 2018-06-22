Maria Peters, LPC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Peters, LPC-S
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Peters, LPC-S is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Maria Peters works at
Locations
-
1
Mosaic Tree Counseling2600 Gessner Rd Ste 203, Houston, TX 77080 Directions (713) 969-8964Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maria Peters?
Maria is excellent person to help you with your mental illness. She has helped me with my postpartum depression and successfully helped me with other personal stuff. I really recommend her to anyone.
About Maria Peters, LPC-S
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1851608004
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Peters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Peters accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Peters works at
Maria Peters speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Maria Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.