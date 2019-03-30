Dr. Parent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Parent, PHD
Overview
Dr. Maria Parent, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Glendale, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3786 La Crescenta Ave Ste 101, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 541-9276
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw her years ago when I lived in the neighborhood. She was very helpful and she is a skilled and compassionate and intelligent therapist.
About Dr. Maria Parent, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1013929512
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parent accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parent speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Parent. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parent.
