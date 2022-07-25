See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington, TX
Maria Mosomi, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Mosomi, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX. 

Maria Mosomi works at Texas Advance Behavioral Health in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Advance Behavioral Health
    2261 Brookhollow Plaza Dr Ste 303, Arlington, TX 76006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Barbara Hughes — Jul 25, 2022
    About Maria Mosomi, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932440021
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • San Jose State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Mosomi, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Mosomi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Mosomi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Maria Mosomi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Mosomi works at Texas Advance Behavioral Health in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Maria Mosomi’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Maria Mosomi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Mosomi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Mosomi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Mosomi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

