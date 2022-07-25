Maria Mosomi, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Mosomi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Mosomi, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Mosomi, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX.
Maria Mosomi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Advance Behavioral Health2261 Brookhollow Plaza Dr Ste 303, Arlington, TX 76006 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maria Mosomi?
My visits have been through tele-health. Ive had many visits with her and, for me, she is authentically interested in helping with my mental stability and overall wellness. She really listens to how I'm doing and is thorough in her decisions about the best medications for me. Plus, Glenda, who answers the phone, treats you like you are already best friends!
About Maria Mosomi, PMHNP-BC
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932440021
Education & Certifications
- San Jose State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Mosomi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Mosomi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Mosomi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Mosomi works at
10 patients have reviewed Maria Mosomi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Mosomi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Mosomi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Mosomi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.