Maria Miranda, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Miranda, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Miranda, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Germantown, MD.
Maria Miranda works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy12410 Milestone Center Dr Ste 225, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (240) 499-2839
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maria Miranda?
About Maria Miranda, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1700245552
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Miranda accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Miranda works at
Maria Miranda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.