See All Physicians Assistants in Chapel Hill, NC
Maria Marshall, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Maria Marshall, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maria Marshall, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chapel Hill, NC. 

Maria Marshall works at UNC URGENT CARE in Chapel Hill, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uncpn Unc Urgent Care At Carolina Pointe II
    6013 Farrington Rd Ste 101, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-7010
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maria Marshall?

    Mar 13, 2019
    My daughter was being treated by her for almost a year. We loved her! We are very sad to learn she is no longer at shaker and we would love to find her so my daughter could see her again
    — Mar 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maria Marshall, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Maria Marshall, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maria Marshall to family and friends

    Maria Marshall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maria Marshall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maria Marshall, PA-C.

    About Maria Marshall, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063862902
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Marshall works at UNC URGENT CARE in Chapel Hill, NC. View the full address on Maria Marshall’s profile.

    Maria Marshall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Marshall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maria Marshall, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.