Maria Machuca, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Machuca, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Maria Machuca works at Machuca Family Medicine At Jones in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Machuca Family Medicine At Jones
    6110 Elton Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89107 (702) 906-2976
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 30, 2020
Maria Chavez is an excellent provider. She is down to earth, caring, and very thorough. She takes her time with you and listens to what you have to say. You never feel like she's rushing to get in and out, she makes you feel like you're her only patient. Even if you're feeling horrible, you will leave there feeling much better. I have been her patient for quite a few years and will continue to be for years to come. Thanks,Maria!
Anita Garcia — Mar 30, 2020
    About Maria Machuca, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154761880
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Machuca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Maria Machuca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Machuca works at Machuca Family Medicine At Jones in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Maria Machuca’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Maria Machuca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Machuca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Machuca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Machuca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
