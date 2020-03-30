Maria Machuca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Machuca, APRN
Offers telehealth
Maria Machuca, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Maria Machuca works at
Machuca Family Medicine At Jones6110 Elton Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89107 Directions (702) 906-2976
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Maria Chavez is an excellent provider. She is down to earth, caring, and very thorough. She takes her time with you and listens to what you have to say. You never feel like she's rushing to get in and out, she makes you feel like you're her only patient. Even if you're feeling horrible, you will leave there feeling much better. I have been her patient for quite a few years and will continue to be for years to come. Thanks,Maria!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154761880
Maria Machuca accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Machuca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Machuca works at
2 patients have reviewed Maria Machuca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Machuca.
