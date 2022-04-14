Dr. Maria Loulourgas, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loulourgas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Loulourgas, OD
Dr. Maria Loulourgas, OD is an Optometrist in Dunedin, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry.
Eye See Clear Vision928 Curlew Rd, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 222-2020Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
From the moment I walked into the door, I was comfortable. Having gone to the same doctors for twenty years, even traveling back to them, I was apprehensive. No reason to be. The perfect eye exam..treated kindly. The assistant who took care of me was wonderful…the eye doctor was fantastic. The doctor’s husband at the front desk was as patient as she was…the optician was also. Both gentlemen great and so patient with this elderly woman who could not make up her mind… I could never ask for better service. I ordered glasses and sunglasses…they were patient in waiting for me to order contacts to fit my budget. I would recommend this office to others if you want the best care…prices that fit with the area…medical professionals who care if you come back…I am a senior citizen and the care I received there is not always how seniors are treated. I cannot say enough good things about this doctor and her staff.
- Optometry
- English, Chinese, Greek and Spanish
- 1033103387
- The Eye Institute Of The Pennsylvania College Of Optometry
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute/University of Miami
- Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry
- University of South Florida
