See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Dunedin, FL
Dr. Maria Loulourgas, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Maria Loulourgas, OD

Optometry
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maria Loulourgas, OD is an Optometrist in Dunedin, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry.

Dr. Loulourgas works at Eye See Clear Vision in Dunedin, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Hoffert, OD
Dr. Robert Hoffert, OD
10 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Crystal Hoffert, OD
Dr. Crystal Hoffert, OD
8 (33)
View Profile
Dr. Kelsey Alcocer, OD
Dr. Kelsey Alcocer, OD
10 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye See Clear Vision
    928 Curlew Rd, Dunedin, FL 34698 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 222-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Loulourgas?

    Apr 14, 2022
    From the moment I walked into the door, I was comfortable. Having gone to the same doctors for twenty years, even traveling back to them, I was apprehensive. No reason to be. The perfect eye exam..treated kindly. The assistant who took care of me was wonderful…the eye doctor was fantastic. The doctor’s husband at the front desk was as patient as she was…the optician was also. Both gentlemen great and so patient with this elderly woman who could not make up her mind… I could never ask for better service. I ordered glasses and sunglasses…they were patient in waiting for me to order contacts to fit my budget. I would recommend this office to others if you want the best care…prices that fit with the area…medical professionals who care if you come back…I am a senior citizen and the care I received there is not always how seniors are treated. I cannot say enough good things about this doctor and her staff.
    Brenda Burke — Apr 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maria Loulourgas, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maria Loulourgas, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Loulourgas to family and friends

    Dr. Loulourgas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Loulourgas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maria Loulourgas, OD.

    About Dr. Maria Loulourgas, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033103387
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Eye Institute Of The Pennsylvania College Of Optometry
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute/University of Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Loulourgas, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loulourgas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loulourgas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loulourgas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loulourgas works at Eye See Clear Vision in Dunedin, FL. View the full address on Dr. Loulourgas’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Loulourgas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loulourgas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loulourgas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loulourgas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maria Loulourgas, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.