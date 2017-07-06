See All Physicians Assistants in San Antonio, TX
Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. 

Maria Loera-Quintanilla works at ENT Clinics Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose and Throat Clinics of San Antonio
    4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 249-4814
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maria Loera-Quintanilla?

    Jul 06, 2017
    I had an extremely painful ear and throat infection I had a fever and was not able to eat, could barely swallowed, even my primary doctor at that time also an ear, nose & throat doctor and an emergency room doctor did not help me. I suffered for 3 weeks. Then I found Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C., went to see her that night I rested and began healing. I was so grateful she really cared and made sure I was alright. (this illness took 1 original visit and 1 follow up)
    Mg Herrera in San Antonio, TX — Jul 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maria Loera-Quintanilla to family and friends

    Maria Loera-Quintanilla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maria Loera-Quintanilla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C.

    About Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124295035
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Loera-Quintanilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Loera-Quintanilla works at ENT Clinics Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Maria Loera-Quintanilla’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Maria Loera-Quintanilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Loera-Quintanilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Loera-Quintanilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Loera-Quintanilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.