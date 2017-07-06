Maria Loera-Quintanilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C
Overview
Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Clinics of San Antonio4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 249-4814
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an extremely painful ear and throat infection I had a fever and was not able to eat, could barely swallowed, even my primary doctor at that time also an ear, nose & throat doctor and an emergency room doctor did not help me. I suffered for 3 weeks. Then I found Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C., went to see her that night I rested and began healing. I was so grateful she really cared and made sure I was alright. (this illness took 1 original visit and 1 follow up)
About Maria Loera-Quintanilla, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124295035
