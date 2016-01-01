See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Overview

Maria Lipari, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Maria Lipari works at Legacy Family Medicine LLC in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Family Medicine LLC
    11602 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 119, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 781-1000

About Maria Lipari, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578936852
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Maria Lipari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Maria Lipari works at Legacy Family Medicine LLC in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Maria Lipari’s profile.

Maria Lipari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Lipari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Lipari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Lipari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

