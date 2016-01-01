Maria Lemus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Lemus, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Lemus, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Houston, TX.
Maria Lemus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Legacy Community Health-bissonnet12667 BISSONNET ST, Houston, TX 77099 Directions (832) 548-5000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maria Lemus?
About Maria Lemus, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1699914176
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Lemus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Lemus works at
Maria Lemus speaks Spanish.
Maria Lemus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Lemus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Lemus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Lemus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.