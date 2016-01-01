Dr. Leichtman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Leichtman, PHD
Dr. Maria Leichtman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Overland Park, KS.
Responsive Centers for Psychology and Learning7501 College Blvd Ste 250, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 451-8550
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Tagalog
- 1245279215
Dr. Leichtman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leichtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leichtman speaks Tagalog.
Dr. Leichtman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leichtman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leichtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leichtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.