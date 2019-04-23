See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Maria Jacquez, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Maria Jacquez, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maria Jacquez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Maria Jacquez works at Hazboun Ramsey MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Cecilia Elias, FNP
Cecilia Elias, FNP
10 (1)
View Profile
Mayedel Briggs, FNP-C
Mayedel Briggs, FNP-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ramsey R Hazboun
    311 McClintock Dr, El Paso, TX 79932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 842-8622
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maria Jacquez?

    Apr 23, 2019
    MS.Jacquez where are you practicing medicine ? We miss you so much.A BEAUTIFUL DR.VERY ATTENTIVE AND CARING TO ALL PATIENTS.MS TORRES????
    — Apr 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maria Jacquez, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Maria Jacquez, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maria Jacquez to family and friends

    Maria Jacquez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maria Jacquez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maria Jacquez, FNP.

    About Maria Jacquez, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518290964
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Jacquez, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Jacquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Jacquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Jacquez works at Hazboun Ramsey MD in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Maria Jacquez’s profile.

    Maria Jacquez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Jacquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Jacquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Jacquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maria Jacquez, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.