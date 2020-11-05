See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Cranston, RI
Dr. Maria Jablonski, OD

Optometry
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maria Jablonski, OD is an Optometrist in Cranston, RI. 

Dr. Jablonski works at Dr. Maria Jablonski in Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maria Florio Jablonski O.d. LLC
    110 Atwood Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 943-4770
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2020
    I chose Dr. Jablonski as a second opinion for my daughter a few years ago. Each and every time that I go to her office, I feel connected with each staff member. They become like family. I wish that every type of doctor that my family sees, had this type of feeling to it. I love her flexible hours with having four children. The way that Dr. Jablonski connects to my daughter as her patient is something so sweet and genuine. Her soft voice and professional approach make it comfortable for my daughter. Dr. Jablonski has what you can see is a great tight-knit staff. The office and waiting area is spacious, impeccable and beautiful. With COVID in place, you can see that Dr. Jablonski really handled the task of a protocol in place. From the minute you walk into the foyer you need a quick health screen -and the office has a beautiful desk with an attractive plexiglass. Her office offers an array of glasses for many different types of styles. I enjoy taking my daughter here each visit!
    Julie Turcotte — Nov 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Maria Jablonski, OD
    About Dr. Maria Jablonski, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1932276508
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Jablonski, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jablonski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jablonski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jablonski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jablonski works at Dr. Maria Jablonski in Cranston, RI. View the full address on Dr. Jablonski’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jablonski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jablonski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jablonski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jablonski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

