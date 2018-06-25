Maria Batista, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Batista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Batista, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Batista, LMHC is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13054 SW 133rd Ct Fl 2, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 407-8165
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She makes it very personal and challenges your fears. Helps me communicate better and has impacted my relationships .
About Maria Batista, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Maria Batista has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Batista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Maria Batista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Batista.
