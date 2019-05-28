Maria Hernandez-Cuevas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Hernandez-Cuevas, LMFT
Overview
Maria Hernandez-Cuevas, LMFT is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
Maria Hernandez-Cuevas works at
Locations
Maria Hernandez Cuevas, MS10691 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-5485
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Not enough words to thanks Dr. Maria. She continues to guide me whenever I need her. My life is more under control because of her advice. Soft spoken but she tells you like it is, which is what most of us need when seeking help.
About Maria Hernandez-Cuevas, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1336105261
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Hernandez-Cuevas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Hernandez-Cuevas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Maria Hernandez-Cuevas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Hernandez-Cuevas.
