Maria Helena Collins, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Helena Collins, LPC is a Counselor in Memphis, TN.
Maria Helena Collins works at
Locations
Choices Counseling Center of Memphis3181 Poplar Ave Ste 215, Memphis, TN 38111 Directions (901) 370-5678
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I DO NEED TO UPDATE MY NEW ADDRESS TO MY OFFICE AS: 2502 MT MORIAH SUITE H210 MEMPHIS TN 38115. MY OFFICE PHONE NUMBER REMAINS THE SAME AS (901) 370.5678.
About Maria Helena Collins, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1528250719
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Charities Of Memphis and Christ Community Outreach Center
- Fielding Gratuate Institute In St. Barbara, Ca 2010
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Helena Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Helena Collins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Helena Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Helena Collins speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Maria Helena Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Helena Collins.
