Maria Cecilia Garcia, NP
Overview
Maria Cecilia Garcia, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Maria Cecilia Garcia works at
Locations
CUIMC Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-7646
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Maria Cecilia Garcia, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922172543
Maria Cecilia Garcia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Maria Cecilia Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Maria Cecilia Garcia works at
