Maria Socorro Gandara, FNP
Overview
Maria Socorro Gandara, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA.
Maria Socorro Gandara works at
Locations
Capital Eastside Family Practice1100 Eastside St SE, Olympia, WA 98501 Directions (360) 943-5127
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
1st visit, she was patient and thorough. Offered appropriate referrals and followed through. Identified issues I have ignored and explained why corrective treatment could be important. Maria was warm and authoritative.
About Maria Socorro Gandara, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366625717
