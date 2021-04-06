See All Counselors in Lincoln, NE
Maria Fritz, LIMHP

Counseling
5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Fritz, LIMHP is a Counselor in Lincoln, NE. 

Maria Fritz works at Maria C Fritz LMHP PC in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Maria C Fritz LMHP PC
    2500 Northview Rd Ste 102, Lincoln, NE 68521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 421-8511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Early Childhood Trauma Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 06, 2021
    My entire family have been patients of Maria's over the past 10 years. She has helped us in so many ways, and I am truly thankful for the support she has given to all of us. She is caring, kind, and compassionate. She gives great advice and you can leave her office knowing you truly have someone on your side who cares deeply about your wellbeing. Her office is a welcoming, comfortable and relaxing environment. You will fall in love with her dogs as they are kind, gentle and loving. Maria is definitely 5 stars!
    — Apr 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maria Fritz, LIMHP
    About Maria Fritz, LIMHP

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306929351
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraksa At Kearney
    Undergraduate School

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.