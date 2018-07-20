Dr. Fishel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Fishel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Maria Fishel, PHD is a Psychologist in Lakeway, TX.
Dr. Fishel works at
Locations
Maria Fishel Phd Lssp
1202 Lakeway Dr Ste 8, Lakeway, TX 78734
(512) 748-6373
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Fishel about 5 years ago. I was severely depressed and anxious all the time and had begun harming myself. The most important lesson I took from working with her was self-compassion. She introduced Cognitive-behavioral therapy to me as well. To this day, I'm very grateful for her services.
About Dr. Maria Fishel, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1114258696
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishel.
