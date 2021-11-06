See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (12)
Overview

Maria Fernandez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Maria Fernandez works at BAPTIST PRIMARY CARE in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Primary Care Harbour Place
    13001 Atlantic Blvd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 221-0264

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Nov 06, 2021
I have had at least 10 visits with Ms. Maria Fernandez since the day she arrived at my Baptist Primary Center. I have found her to be very knowledgeable in her medical trade,friendly,easy to talk with,and caring. She has been spot on in diagnosis,medication,and referring to Specialist as needed. I have complete confidence in her and appreciate her kind nature.
D. Bryant — Nov 06, 2021
About Maria Fernandez, ARNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1891938908
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Maria Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Maria Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Maria Fernandez works at BAPTIST PRIMARY CARE in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Maria Fernandez’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Maria Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Fernandez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

