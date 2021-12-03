See All Counselors in Tampa, FL
Maria Estes, LMHC

Counseling
4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Estes, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL. 

Maria Estes works at Maria L. Estes, LMHC in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maria L. Estes, LMHC
    8905 Regents Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 615-9471

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 03, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Ms. Maria for 2 years now. Excellent therapist. Exceptional with children. She’s thoughtful and insightful. Our sessions help me overcome daily stress and anxiety, including trauma. It can be quite challenging to find a therapist fit for you, but, once I saw her I immediately felt like it was a safe space and I believe this is one of the key aspects of finding a reputable therapists/counselor. Someone who listens to understand. I wouldn’t go anywhere else.
    Crystal — Dec 03, 2021
    About Maria Estes, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245353317
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Estes, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Estes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Estes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Maria Estes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Estes works at Maria L. Estes, LMHC in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Maria Estes’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Maria Estes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Estes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Estes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Estes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

