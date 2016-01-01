See All Nurse Practitioners in Flint, MI
Maria Donnelly, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile

Maria Donnelly, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maria Donnelly, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI. 

Maria Donnelly works at Genesee Community Health Center in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Marcella McCauley, NP
Marcella McCauley, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Jammie Pierson, NP
Jammie Pierson, NP
10 (1)
View Profile
James M Hogle, NP
James M Hogle, NP
8 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesee Community Health Center
    725 Mason St, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 496-5797
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maria Donnelly?

    Photo: Maria Donnelly, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Maria Donnelly, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maria Donnelly to family and friends

    Maria Donnelly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maria Donnelly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maria Donnelly, PMHNP.

    About Maria Donnelly, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013928860
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Donnelly, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Donnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Donnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Donnelly works at Genesee Community Health Center in Flint, MI. View the full address on Maria Donnelly’s profile.

    Maria Donnelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Donnelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Donnelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Donnelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maria Donnelly, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.