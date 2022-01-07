Dr. Doncaster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Doncaster, PHD
Overview
Dr. Maria Doncaster, PHD is a Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3450 E Russell Rd Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 550-3900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doncaster?
wonderful, kind, intelligent, open minded, very compassionate therapist. I recommend her to family and friends.
About Dr. Maria Doncaster, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1952422537
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doncaster accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doncaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doncaster speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Doncaster. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doncaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doncaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doncaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.