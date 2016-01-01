Maria Tereza Dias accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Tereza Dias, NP
Offers telehealth
Maria Tereza Dias, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA.
Locations
Umass Memorial Medical Center119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8765
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Maria Tereza Dias, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376009019
Maria Tereza Dias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
