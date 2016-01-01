Maria Delia Crosby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Delia Crosby, AGPCNP-BC
Overview
Maria Delia Crosby, AGPCNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY.
Maria Delia Crosby works at
Locations
-
1
Urban Health Plan Inc1065 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10459 Directions (718) 589-2440
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maria Delia Crosby?
About Maria Delia Crosby, AGPCNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013513217
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Delia Crosby works at
Maria Delia Crosby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Delia Crosby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Delia Crosby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Delia Crosby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.