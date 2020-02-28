See All Counselors in Brunswick, GA
Maria Coughenour, LPC

Counseling
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Coughenour, LPC is a Counselor in Brunswick, GA. 

Maria Coughenour works at Robert E Holland MD PC in Brunswick, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert E. Holland M.d. PC
    106 Shoppers Way Ste 115, Brunswick, GA 31525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 265-7660
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Maria Coughenour, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164502811
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Coughenour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Coughenour works at Robert E Holland MD PC in Brunswick, GA. View the full address on Maria Coughenour’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Maria Coughenour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Coughenour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Coughenour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Coughenour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

