Maria Coughenour, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Coughenour, LPC is a Counselor in Brunswick, GA.
Maria Coughenour works at
Locations
Robert E. Holland M.d. PC106 Shoppers Way Ste 115, Brunswick, GA 31525 Directions (912) 265-7660
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely incredible. I have seen many therapists over the past 8 years, and I have never connected and felt as comfortable as I do with Maria. Highly recommend.
About Maria Coughenour, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1164502811
