Maria Contreras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Contreras, NP
Overview
Maria Contreras, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Garden City, NY.
Maria Contreras works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Centers of New York1305 Franklin Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 746-5550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maria Contreras?
I came to Advanced Urology for assessement of my urinary symptoms. I was first seen by Dr. Jamal and by Maria Contreras, N.P. for follow up visits. She was thorough and very knowledgeable about my case. She was very patience and helped me understand the details of my case. I felt completely comfortable throughout the visit. She has a wonderful personality! I would reccommend Maria Contreras for all emergency urinary concerns.
About Maria Contreras, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497271316
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Contreras accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Contreras works at
Maria Contreras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Contreras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.