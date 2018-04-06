See All Nurse Practitioners in Garden City, NY
Maria Contreras, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Maria Contreras, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maria Contreras, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Garden City, NY. 

Maria Contreras works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Garden City, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
6 (43)
View Profile
Shonette M Miller Costen, NP
Shonette M Miller Costen, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Alina Alayev, NP
Alina Alayev, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology Centers of New York
    1305 Franklin Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 746-5550
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maria Contreras?

    Apr 06, 2018
    I came to Advanced Urology for assessement of my urinary symptoms. I was first seen by Dr. Jamal and by Maria Contreras, N.P. for follow up visits. She was thorough and very knowledgeable about my case. She was very patience and helped me understand the details of my case. I felt completely comfortable throughout the visit. She has a wonderful personality! I would reccommend Maria Contreras for all emergency urinary concerns.
    Bill in Kelly — Apr 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maria Contreras, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Maria Contreras, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maria Contreras to family and friends

    Maria Contreras' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maria Contreras

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maria Contreras, NP.

    About Maria Contreras, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497271316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Contreras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Maria Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Contreras works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Maria Contreras’s profile.

    Maria Contreras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Contreras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maria Contreras, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.