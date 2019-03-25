Maria Evangelista, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Evangelista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Evangelista, NP
Maria Evangelista, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Maria Evangelista works at
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
How was your appointment with Maria Evangelista?
Dr. Evangelista was thorough, accommodating, empathetic, and precise. I would highly recommend her to anyone with a new bone fracture.
Specialty: Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
NPI: 1144417635
Maria Evangelista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Evangelista accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Evangelista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Evangelista works at
4 patients have reviewed Maria Evangelista. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Evangelista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Evangelista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Evangelista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.