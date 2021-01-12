See All Family Doctors in Bonney Lake, WA
Maria Beloit, ARNP

Family Medicine
4 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Beloit, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bonney Lake, WA. 

Maria Beloit works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bonney Lake in Bonney Lake, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bonney Lake
    9230 Sky Island Dr E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 750-6000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Maria Beloit, ARNP

Family Medicine
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1356755482
  • 1356755482
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Maria Beloit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Maria Beloit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Maria Beloit works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bonney Lake in Bonney Lake, WA. View the full address on Maria Beloit’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Maria Beloit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Beloit.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Beloit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Beloit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

