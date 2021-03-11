See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Maria Barlaan, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Barlaan, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Maria Barlaan works at CareNow - Potranco in San Antonio, TX with other offices in North Las Vegas, NV, Las Vegas, NV, N Las Vegas, NV and Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CareNow - Potranco
    10538 Potranco Rd Ste 206, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 890-2640
  2. 2
    CareNow - Ann and Simmons
    3020 W Ann Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 701-9501
  3. 3
    CareNow - Arby and Durango
    7040 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 260-1261
  4. 4
    Bulverde
    17122 Bulverde Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 783-0170
  5. 5
    CareNow - Camino Al Norte and Ann
    5570 Camino Al Norte Ste 1, N Las Vegas, NV 89031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 657-0756
  6. 6
    CareNow - Charleston and Decatur
    4575 W CHARLESTON BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-8777
  7. 7
    CareNow - Charleston and Sloan
    5891 E Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (725) 777-3120
  8. 8
    CareNow - Cheyenne and Durango
    8300 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 656-0911
  9. 9
    Carenow Urgent Care-2202 W Craig
    2202 W Craig Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 826-3200
  10. 10
    CareNow - Durango and Flamingo
    4075 S Durango Dr Ste 108, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 701-9509
  11. 11
    CareNow - Eastern and Horizon Ridge
    10652 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-2800
  12. 12
    CareNow - Green Valley and Warm Springs
    2269 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 855-0500
  13. 13
    CareNow - College and Horizon
    585 College Dr Ste C, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (725) 777-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
  14. 14
    CareNow - Rainbow and Mardon
    7424 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 464-3213
  15. 15
    CareNow - Sahara and Hualapai
    10030 W SAHARA AVE, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 570-8105
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00am
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00am
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00am
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00am
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00am
    Saturday
    8:00am - 9:00am
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  16. 16
    CareNow - Silverado and Maryland
    9785 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 2, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 474-0077
  17. 17
    CareNow - Southern Highlands and Cactus
    10530 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (725) 777-3350
  18. 18
    CareNow - Tropicana and Jones
    6125 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 701-8900
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Maria Barlaan, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316174006
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

