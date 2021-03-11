Maria Barlaan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Barlaan, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Barlaan, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Maria Barlaan works at
Locations
-
1
CareNow - Potranco10538 Potranco Rd Ste 206, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 890-2640
-
2
CareNow - Ann and Simmons3020 W Ann Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Directions (702) 701-9501
-
3
CareNow - Arby and Durango7040 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 260-1261
-
4
Bulverde17122 Bulverde Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78247 Directions (210) 783-0170
-
5
CareNow - Camino Al Norte and Ann5570 Camino Al Norte Ste 1, N Las Vegas, NV 89031 Directions (702) 657-0756
-
6
CareNow - Charleston and Decatur4575 W CHARLESTON BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-8777
-
7
CareNow - Charleston and Sloan5891 E Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89142 Directions (725) 777-3120
-
8
CareNow - Cheyenne and Durango8300 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 656-0911
-
9
Carenow Urgent Care-2202 W Craig2202 W Craig Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Directions (702) 826-3200
-
10
CareNow - Durango and Flamingo4075 S Durango Dr Ste 108, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 701-9509
-
11
CareNow - Eastern and Horizon Ridge10652 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 476-2800
-
12
CareNow - Green Valley and Warm Springs2269 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 855-0500
-
13
CareNow - College and Horizon585 College Dr Ste C, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (725) 777-3200Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSunday8:00am - 9:00pm
-
14
CareNow - Rainbow and Mardon7424 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89139 Directions (702) 464-3213
-
15
CareNow - Sahara and Hualapai10030 W SAHARA AVE, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 570-8105Monday8:00am - 9:00amTuesday8:00am - 9:00amWednesday8:00am - 9:00amThursday8:00am - 9:00amFriday8:00am - 9:00amSaturday8:00am - 9:00amSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
16
CareNow - Silverado and Maryland9785 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 2, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Directions (702) 474-0077
-
17
CareNow - Southern Highlands and Cactus10530 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89141 Directions (725) 777-3350
-
18
CareNow - Tropicana and Jones6125 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 701-8900
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very informational about getting stitches as it was my first time. Answered my questions about care and follow up. Extremely nice and knows how to have a good laugh with me about my incident.
About Maria Barlaan, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316174006
Maria Barlaan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Barlaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Barlaan works at
11 patients have reviewed Maria Barlaan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Barlaan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Barlaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Barlaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.