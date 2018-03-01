Maria Baeza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Baeza, MSW
Overview
Maria Baeza, MSW is a Counselor in Bangor, ME.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15 State St Ste 301, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 942-2230
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, experienced therapist. Nice, knowledgeable, helpful, very sharp. Couldn't wish for more.
About Maria Baeza, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1780607051
Frequently Asked Questions
