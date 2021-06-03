Maria Amatucci, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Amatucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Amatucci, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maria Amatucci, LCSW is a Counselor in Camp Hill, PA.
Locations
Maria Amatucci, LCSW4076 Market St Ste 206, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 614-9717
Maria Amatucci5246 Simpson Ferry Rd # 393, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 614-9717Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Community Osteopathic
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best counseling experience ever!
About Maria Amatucci, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1174689889
Education & Certifications
- Elizabethtown College
