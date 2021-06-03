See All Counselors in Camp Hill, PA
Maria Amatucci, LCSW

Counseling
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Maria Amatucci, LCSW is a Counselor in Camp Hill, PA. 

Maria Amatucci works at Camp Hill Office in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    4076 Market St Ste 206, Camp Hill, PA 17011 (717) 614-9717
    5246 Simpson Ferry Rd # 393, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 (717) 614-9717
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Milton S Hershey Medical Center
  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
  • UPMC Community Osteopathic
  • UPMC Harrisburg

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 03, 2021
    Best counseling experience ever!
    Jun 03, 2021
    • Counseling
    English
    1174689889
    Elizabethtown College
