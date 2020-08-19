See All Physicians Assistants in Albany, NY
Mari Kaymakcian, RPA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mari Kaymakcian, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY. 

Mari Kaymakcian works at Center For Rheumatology in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Rheumatology
    4 Tower Pl Fl 8, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 489-4471
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2020
    I will not see any of the other doctors. Only Mari.
    Michelle Phillips — Aug 19, 2020
    Photo: Mari Kaymakcian, RPA-C
    About Mari Kaymakcian, RPA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922194935
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mari Kaymakcian, RPA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mari Kaymakcian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mari Kaymakcian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mari Kaymakcian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mari Kaymakcian works at Center For Rheumatology in Albany, NY. View the full address on Mari Kaymakcian’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Mari Kaymakcian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mari Kaymakcian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mari Kaymakcian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mari Kaymakcian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

