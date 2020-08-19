Mari Kaymakcian, RPA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mari Kaymakcian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mari Kaymakcian, RPA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mari Kaymakcian, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY.
Mari Kaymakcian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Rheumatology4 Tower Pl Fl 8, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 489-4471
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mari Kaymakcian?
I will not see any of the other doctors. Only Mari.
About Mari Kaymakcian, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922194935
Frequently Asked Questions
Mari Kaymakcian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mari Kaymakcian accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mari Kaymakcian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mari Kaymakcian works at
4 patients have reviewed Mari Kaymakcian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mari Kaymakcian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mari Kaymakcian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mari Kaymakcian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.