Mari-Carmen Farmer, MSN
Mari-Carmen Farmer, MSN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Best midwife ever! Thorough, balanced, and skilled - she provided excellent care throughout the entire birth process. As a doula, I was very impressed. And so was my client and her family. She made it that much more magical. I would recommend Mari-Carmen to anyone seeking midwifery care!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
