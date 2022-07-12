See All Psychologists in Encinitas, CA
Margot Kopley, PSY

Psychology
4.5 (17)
Margot Kopley, PSY is a Psychologist in Encinitas, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    741 Garden View Ct Ste 205, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 943-1776
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 12, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Kopley. I started seeing her post Covid burnout and when I was at a cross-roads with my career and feeling generally overwhelmed and anxious about the demands of parenting, lack of time for myself etc. What I love about Dr. Kopley is that she's a great communicator - listens intently, is observant, always respectful and non-judgmental, citing academic studies or her depth of experience to better understand and/or help me navigate challenges/roadblocks. There were a number of times where she helped me identify action plans that put my feet on the right path to do the work for myself. Following up on that the next time we met. I like being able to solution with her so that after I feel heard, I could identify what I'm going to do to positivity to change things in my control. I continue to see Dr. Kopley for ongoing well-being and maintenance for a healthy mind.
    MDMK2022 — Jul 12, 2022
    About Margot Kopley, PSY

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1447355805
    Margot Kopley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Margot Kopley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Margot Kopley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margot Kopley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margot Kopley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margot Kopley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

