Margot Kopley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Margot Kopley, PSY
Overview
Margot Kopley, PSY is a Psychologist in Encinitas, CA.
Locations
- 1 741 Garden View Ct Ste 205, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 943-1776
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Kopley. I started seeing her post Covid burnout and when I was at a cross-roads with my career and feeling generally overwhelmed and anxious about the demands of parenting, lack of time for myself etc. What I love about Dr. Kopley is that she's a great communicator - listens intently, is observant, always respectful and non-judgmental, citing academic studies or her depth of experience to better understand and/or help me navigate challenges/roadblocks. There were a number of times where she helped me identify action plans that put my feet on the right path to do the work for myself. Following up on that the next time we met. I like being able to solution with her so that after I feel heard, I could identify what I'm going to do to positivity to change things in my control. I continue to see Dr. Kopley for ongoing well-being and maintenance for a healthy mind.
About Margot Kopley, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1447355805
