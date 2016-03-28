See All Clinical Psychologists in Weston, FL
Margot Berros, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Weston, FL. 

Margot Berros works at Margot C Berros Psyd Pl in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Margot C Berros Psyd Pl
    1725 Main St Ste 217, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 385-8884
    • Aetna
    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Mar 28, 2016
    My daughter has anxiety and Dr. Berros has provided her the help she desperately needs at times. My daughter loves seeing Dr. Berros and feels very at ease with her. I personally love the way she explains everything in a way that is easy to understand and replicate at home. Highly recommend.
    North Broward Mom — Mar 28, 2016
    About Margot Berros, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447431069
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margot Berros, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margot Berros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margot Berros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Margot Berros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margot Berros works at Margot C Berros Psyd Pl in Weston, FL. View the full address on Margot Berros’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Margot Berros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margot Berros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margot Berros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margot Berros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

