Margo Stevens, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (11)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Margo Stevens, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Margo Stevens works at NORTH VALLEY MENTAL HEALTH in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Mental Health
    1020 S Main St Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 539-7000
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2017
    I've been working with Margo for almost a year. My experience has been exceptional. Margo is current in many approaches that help me stay strong and grow through my trauma experiences and anxiety, and continues her education, bringing in new resources. She is a great combination of supportive and caring, while simultaneously pushing me and questioning me if I get stuck. She offers excellent ideas for outside resources, something that I appreciate greatly. I highly recommend Margo.
    Park City, UT — Jun 08, 2017
    Margo Stevens, APRN
    About Margo Stevens, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275518185
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margo Stevens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Margo Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margo Stevens works at NORTH VALLEY MENTAL HEALTH in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Margo Stevens’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Margo Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margo Stevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margo Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margo Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

