Margo Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Margo Smith, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Margo Smith, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chesapeake, VA.
Margo Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Western Branch Primary Care2613 Taylor Rd Ste 201, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 738-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margo Smith?
I recently had my first appointment with Margo Smith. It was my first telehealth visit but she made it feel like I was actually there. After seeing Barbara Schmming for the last 30 years, who was just the BEST, I didn't think I'd find someone so caring and thorough. I recommend Margo Smith and hope to be able to see her for the rest of my life.
About Margo Smith, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851674170
Frequently Asked Questions
Margo Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margo Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margo Smith works at
6 patients have reviewed Margo Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margo Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margo Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margo Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.