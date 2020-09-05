Margeaux Lieberman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margeaux Lieberman, PSY
Overview
Margeaux Lieberman, PSY is a Psychologist in Berkeley, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1708 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709 Directions (510) 289-4812
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Margeaux for almost two years. She has made me so much stronger and more in tune with myself. She can be late to meetings, but her time is 100% worth it. She doesn't rush your appointment, which is why she can be a few minutes late, which I appreciate. I feel very grateful that I found her as my therapist. I look forward to speaking with her each week, and always feel more grounded after our sessions. She is truly in tune and truly cares about helping her clients.
About Margeaux Lieberman, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1356596555
Frequently Asked Questions
Margeaux Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Margeaux Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margeaux Lieberman.
